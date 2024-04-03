New timings for double-decker express between KSR Bengaluru and Chennai Central

The train will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 1.30 pm and reach Chennai Central at 7.45 pm. The arrival/departure timings at other stations will be Bengaluru Cantonment (1.40/1.42 pm), KR Puram (1.52/1.54 pm), Bangarpet (2.34/2.35 pm), Kuppam (3.02/03.03 pm), Jolarpettai (4.15/4.20 pm), Vaniyambadi (4.34/4.36 pm), Ambur (4.48/4.50 pm), Katpadi (5.43/5.45 pm), Arakkonam (6.28/6.30 pm) and Perambur (7.13/7.15 pm).