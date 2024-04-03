New timings for double-decker express between KSR Bengaluru and Chennai Central

Bengaluru: The timings of the double-decker train service between KSR Bengaluru and Chennai Central (22626) will change with effect from May 1.
The train will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 1.30 pm and reach Chennai Central at 7.45 pm. The arrival/departure timings at other stations will be Bengaluru Cantonment (1.40/1.42 pm), KR Puram (1.52/1.54 pm), Bangarpet (2.34/2.35 pm), Kuppam (3.02/03.03 pm), Jolarpettai (4.15/4.20 pm), Vaniyambadi (4.34/4.36 pm), Ambur (4.48/4.50 pm), Katpadi (5.43/5.45 pm), Arakkonam (6.28/6.30 pm) and Perambur (7.13/7.15 pm).
Temporary stoppage at Hoodi
Train number 16519/16520 Jolarpettai-KSR Bengaluru-Jolarpettai MEMU trains will continue to stop for a minute at the Hoodi halt station until May 30.
Extension of special trains
The Visakhapatnam-SMVT Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Weekly Superfast Express Special (08543/08544) will be extended with the existing timings and stoppages.
Train number 08543 will run every Sunday from April 7 to June 30 (13 trips).
Train number 08544 will run every Monday from April 8 to July 1 (13 trips).
(Published 02 April 2024, 21:49 IST)