Nigerian held for drug peddling in Bengaluru   

<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police arrested a 31-year-old Nigerian national for drug peddling and seized narcotics valued at Rs 2.36 crore.</p>.<p>Police said the suspect, Boniface, arrived in India in 2020 on a medical visa, initially residing in Greater Noida, where he briefly worked as a barber before relocating to Bengaluru. He allegedly connected with a woman, suspected to be a foreign national, who supplied him with the drugs. Boniface then sold the narcotics to customers, including college students, at marked-up prices.</p>.Bengaluru: Commercial tax official arrested for accepting bribe .<p>Following a tip-off, CCB officers raided Boniface’s residence in Doddanagamangala on October 24. During the search, they seized 1.577 kg of MDMA, along with a mobile phone and an electronic weighing scale, bringing the total value of the recovered items to Rs 2.36 crore.</p>.<p>On October 25, Boniface was presented before a local court and remanded to police custody. Authorities are actively searching for his woman accomplice, who is reportedly at large.</p>