Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Nigerian held for drug peddling in Bengaluru   

Police said the suspect, Boniface, arrived in India in 2020 on a medical visa, initially residing in Greater Noida, where he briefly worked as a barber before relocating to Bengaluru.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 03:04 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 03:04 IST
