Nilgiris the focus of two new exhibitions

Jenny Pinto, curator, says: “The show will give a glimpse into how the area is a sensitive zone in the Western Ghats. The Nilgiris have a unique ecology, with around eight indigenous tribes.” Works by colonial era photographers and contemporary historians will be featured. It will include photographs by environmental activist and Toda community activist Tarun Chhabra, ecologist Vasanth Bosco, author and photographer Ramya Reddy, and Sharada Srinivasan, professor with National Institute of Advanced Studies. Photographs by English photographer Albert TW Penn, who lived in the Nilgiris from 1865 to 1924, will also be showcased.