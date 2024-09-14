Nimhans hosts two-day conference on geriatric mental health   

Bengaluru: Nimhans, in collaboration with the Indian Association for Geriatric Mental Health (IAGMH), organised the 20th Annual National Conference of IAGMH, 'GERON 2024', to explore recent trends, research and collaborations in geriatric mental health.
The two-day conference, which began on Friday, also marks the 25th anniversary of the Geriatric Clinic at Nimhans' psychiatry department and coincides with World Alzheimer’s Month.
National and international experts in geriatric care will participate in workshops, discussions and presentations on topics such as neuropsychological assessment, digital tools for the elderly, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, geriatric mental health nursing, dementia care, promoting geriatric psychiatry, and managing the behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia.
Several institutions and organisations, focused on geriatric mental health, have also set up stalls exhibiting various services for senior citizens.
On Friday, Prof Mathew Varghese and Prof Srikala Bharath; founders of the Geriatric Clinic; Prof SC Tiwari, Founder-President of IAGMH; and Padma Shri awardee Prof CR Chandrashekar were honoured for their contributions.
On Saturday, the institute will host a public engagement event with nearly 150 members from various senior citizen forums. Nimhans and IAGMH will deliver talks on health education, aimed at enhancing their knowledge of healthy aging and other geriatric-related conditions.
Published 14 September 2024, 03:26 IST