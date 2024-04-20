NLSIU receives grant to fund three initiatives at varsity  

Bengaluru: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, announced the Rajiv K Luthra Foundation Grant on Friday to support three initiatives at the varsity.
The grant will be used to renovate an academic wing, for the endowment of two Rajiv K Luthra gold medals, and founding of an annual lecture series.
The Old Academic Block (OAB), the varsity’s historical hub of academic and administrative activity, will be renovated and expanded into two wings — one academic and the other for faculty.
The RKL Foundation grant will be used to redevelop the academic wing, build new classrooms and seminar halls and redesign the existing ones. The wing will be renamed ‘Rajiv K Luthra Academic Wing’.
The two gold medals will also be in the name of Rajiv K Luthra, founder of one of India’s largest law firms — Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India. Rajiv died on May 10, 2023.
These gold medals will be awarded to two deserving students, one from the graduating class of the five-year BA LLB (Hons) programme, and another from the graduating class of the three-year LLB (Hons) programme. The grant will also support an annual lecture in Rajiv's memory for a five-year period.
