No disaster funds for Karnataka: AAP stages protest a day after budget in Bengaluru 

DHNS
Last Updated : 24 July 2024, 20:47 IST

Bengaluru: Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Bengaluru staged a protest at Freedom Park on Wednesday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget.

"When the floods came to the state, we asked for funds, which were not released. Now, they have released Rs 11,000 crore as disaster funds to other states. Those who have rejected the BJP, have benefited the most," said AAP’s Bengaluru unit president Satish Kumar. "Kannadigas should wake up and teach (the BJP) a lesson," he added.

Bengaluru City organising secretaries Ashok Mrutyunjaya, Shashidhar Aradhya, Jagadish Babu, Vishwanath, Anil Nachappa, Pushpa Keshav, Joshua and Irshad Khan, and other leaders participated in the protest.

Published 24 July 2024, 20:47 IST
