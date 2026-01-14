<p>A 67-year-old Indiranagar resident’s ATM visit on 80 Feet Road ended in distress. Two men, pretending to help with a technical issue, swapped his card. Days later, he found Rs 1.49 lakh had been stolen.</p>.<p>The incident reveals a wider issue: many ATM kiosks, once manned by security, are now unguarded.</p>.<p>A <span class="italic">DH</span> check in Kengeri, RT Nagar, and Indiranagar found most standalone kiosks without guards, some left unmanned for months.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>Banks now rely on CCTV over guards.</p>.<p>"It is not feasible to have guards at every ATM," said a Canara Bank official.</p>.<p>An SBI source added, "Customers must be vigilant and avoid seeking help from strangers."</p>.<p>DCP Akshay M Hakay (Central) advised elderly people to be accompanied by family or staff when banking. If they suspect a scam, they must alert the bank so Customer Relationship Management (CRM) staff can block accounts.</p>.<p>Hakay recalled a Cubbon Park case where scammers convinced an elderly businessman to pay a fake fine by pretending he was under arrest. They called him while he was jogging, then ordered him to the bank.</p>.<p>At the bank, CRM staff alerted his daughter, who quickly blocked the account after spotting a Rs 1.5-crore transaction.</p>.<p>"The best policy is to verify the scammer’s identity. Asking pointed questions can deter them. The elderly must be careful, as anxiety about savings can make them trust the wrong people," Hakay added.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Why are seniors vulnerable to scams?</span></p>.<p>Ruth Nisha, Senior Project Manager at Nightingales, a care centre, said seniors are vulnerable because they trust easily and are less familiar with technology.</p>.<p>Seniors uncomfortable with smartphones should bank with trusted family or at branches. Many hesitate to ask staff and instead trust strangers.</p>.<p>"Poor eyesight, fear, language barriers, and hesitation make them easy targets. Scammers exploit their politeness, especially in crowded ATMs," she said.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Safety protocols</span></p>.<p>1) Never take help from strangers at ATMs. Never share your card, PIN, or OTP with anyone.<br /><br />2) Use ATMs during bank hours.<br /><br />3) Seek help only from bank staff or guards.<br /><br />4) Block your card immediately if anything is wrong. </p>.<p>5) Check SMS and statements from banks regularly.</p>