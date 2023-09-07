Not just crops, UAS to help farmers cultivate new skills

Farmers in and around Bengaluru can now stay at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) and learn allied skills that could help boost their income.
In an initiative to encourage skill development among farmers and help them, UAS has built a skill development centre which will be operational by October. The centre will have classrooms and training halls for practical demonstrations and can host up to 45 farmers at a time. While training imparted for framing-related activities has been their mainstay, training farmers in allied skills as an income booster is new.
Pointing out the need for skill development among farmers, Dr S V Suresh, vice chancellor, UAS, told DH that many farmers are suffering financially since the income from agriculture is uncertain. "Income from agriculture depends on a lot of factors, including the weather and diseases. When crops fail and income is uncertain, farmers need something to fall back on and these allied skills will help them earn an additional income," Dr Suresh explained.
Officials are now chalking out programmes like mushroom cultivation, seed production, bio-fertiliser manufacturing and plant protection equipment repair. "We are also planning entrepreneurship programmes and modern skills such as drone piloting to ensure rural youth continue agriculture. We will also plan training sessions on marketing of agricultural produce," Dr Suresh added.
Farmers can also form a group and request specific training modules. "If the farmers are keen on any particular skill, we will train them. We will also accept requests from companies to train farmers on the use of particular equipment or methodology," Suresh added.
The training modules and hostel stay will be free. "Depending on the training module, farmers may have to stay in Bengaluru for three to 10 days. We will provide free accommodation and food at the hostel," Suresh said.
Details will be available on the UAS website or at Krishi Vigyan Kendras.
