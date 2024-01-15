Now, BBMP plans new roads in buffer zones of storm water drains

Bengaluru: The buffer zone of the primary and secondary drains is likely to be turned into motorable roads, if a BBMP plan comes true.
The civic body has come up with short- and long-term plans to build a total of 100 km of roads on both sides of the stormwater drain, which are considered no-construction zones. Given repeated floods in some parts of the city, the proposal may face a lot of flak.
In the first phase, the civic body plans to focus on a 12-km stretch of stormwater drain running between Bellandur and Dakshina Pinakini River via Varthur.
As per the draft plan, a six-lane road would be built starting from Bellandur Lake, parallel to Channasandra Main Road.
Last Saturday, the government approved Rs 200 crore for developing roads in the buffer zone of stormwater drains. If successful in the tech hub, the BBMP plans to replicate the project on other drains, particularly those located between the Outer Ring Road and RR Nagar, and Yelahanka and Rachenahalli.
In a recent interview to DH, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar mooted the idea of laying roads on the buffer zones along stormwater drains. “We will build roads on which two-wheelers, four-wheelers and school vehicles can travel,” he said, adding this would be possible on stormwater drain areas in the city’s periphery.
“Bengaluru has a stormwater drain network of about 800 km. Even if we find 100-150 km where there is space, we will make new roads. This will prevent flooding,” he said.
“Wherever people have constructed buildings in the buffer zone, they cannot do much anyway. We will give them TDRs,” he had said in November last year.
Court order prohibits building activities 50 metres from the centre of the primary drain, called the buffer zone. The protected space is 25 metres for secondary drains and 15 metres for tertiary drains.
BBMP’s Engineer-in-Chief BS Prahlad said private land falling in the buffer zone will be acquired since they are no-construction zones, adding: “ We will (therefore) acquire it for public purposes.”
He said this would prevent garbage dumping and illegal discharge of sewage into the drains. “The backyards with no access to roads will become front yards if the project materialises,” he told DH.
Challenges ahead
Doddanekundi resident Clement Jayakumar said the project will have legal entanglements since buffer zones could not be turned into motorable roads.
“We had requested the extension of the Koramangala waterfront project to Varthur with cycling facilities,” Jayakumar said. “Road building is a bad idea since the area around the Bellandur canal was severely flooded.
In the pipeline
~ New roads on the buffer zone of stormwater drains
~ Bellandur Lake to Dakshina Pinakini via Varthur
~ Outer Ring Road to RR Nagar (Vrishabhavahi Valley)
~ Yelahanka to Rachenahalli via Jakkur (Hebbal Valley)
Rs 200 crore
~ Govt approves special funds for building roads on the buffer zone
~ Land to be acquired under transferable development rights (TDR) scheme