Now, Bengaluru students can travel on Vajra buses for Rs 1,200 a month

* Students should submit the attested pass application and pay the requisite fees at any of the following places: Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic), Banashankari TTMC, Shivajinagar Bus Station, Kengeri Bus Terminal, Whitefield TTMC, Kadugodi Bus Station, Shanthinagar TTMC, Domlur TTMC, Hebbal, Electronics City (Depot 19), Yelahanka Old Bus Stand, and Sarjapur Bus Station.