Now, Bengaluru students can travel on Vajra buses for Rs 1,200 a month

Bengaluru: For Rs 1,200 a month, students can now travel any number of times on the BMTC's ordinary as well as Vajra (non-airport, AC Volvo) bus services.
Here's how they can obtain the Vajra passes:
* Print out the student bus pass application from www.mybmtc.karnataka.gov.in
* Fill it up and get it attested by their school/college principal.
* Students should submit the attested pass application and pay the requisite fees at any of the following places: Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic), Banashankari TTMC, Shivajinagar Bus Station, Kengeri Bus Terminal, Whitefield TTMC, Kadugodi Bus Station, Shanthinagar TTMC, Domlur TTMC, Hebbal, Electronics City (Depot 19), Yelahanka Old Bus Stand, and Sarjapur Bus Station.