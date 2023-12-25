One woman dead, 135 others hospitalised due to suspected food poison in Karnataka

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that on Saturday, most of them had visited a temple in Hoskote town where they ate 'prasad'. A day later, a few among those complained of dysentery and vomiting after which they rushed to hospitals for treatment.

A woman who complained of similar symptoms was admitted to one of these hospitals on Sunday afternoon and died this morning, a senior police officer said.

Many others also were admitted to hospitals on Sunday morning and complained about dysentery and vomiting.

"We had information that about 70 people have been admitted to different hospitals. Later, we got to know that 65 more people were admitted. The health department has identified five hospitals in which maximum patients have been admitted. Looking at the situation, in one of the hospitals, they have dedicated an entire floor to treat ICU patients," the police official said.

"Patients suspect that the prasad they ate at the temple on Saturday must have led to alleged food poisoning. But there were also others who did not eat the prasad and yet developed dysentery and vomiting. So it needs to be verified," he added.

"We have started recording statements of these patients. We have received a complaint from the health department, based on which we have registered a case under Section 278 (Making atmosphere noxious to health) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons at Hoskote police station. Our investigation is underway and will take necessary action accordingly," he added.