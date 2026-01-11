Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru | 'Only 35-50% of donated eyes fit for transplants,' say ophthalmologists

Donated eyes are not being used because many donors suffer from medical conditions that render the cornea unfit, they add.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 20:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 20:46 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsophthalmologists

Follow us on :

Follow Us