<p>Bengaluru: A mere 35%-50% of donated eyes are being used for transplant; the rest are unusable due to poor quality, according to hospitals and ophthalmologists in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Donated eyes are not being used because many donors suffer from medical conditions that render the cornea unfit, they add.</p>.<p>“If the donor has had any medical conditions, the cornea cannot be utilised for transplantation. Among the major conditions are HIV, Hepatitis B and C, rabies, septicemia, leukaemia, syphilis and intraocular tumours. That apart, certain central nervous system infections like progressive multifocal leukaemic encephalopathy can also make the donated eyes unfit for a transplant,” explained Dr Sangeetha Rao, Consultant (Opthalmology) at a well-known hospital in Yeshwantpur.</p>.Organ donation: Elderly woman's skin and eye harvested at home in Kerala.<p>Ophthalmologists also said bad tissue handling during collection and transport could also render the eye unusable.</p>.<p>“Delays in collecting the eyes after death, especially in hot and humid parts of the country, are one of the reasons why donated eyes become unfit. How the eyes are handled and preserved during retrieval also makes a difference to whether they can finally be used. These are medical limitations, not a failure of donation,” said Dr Sukanya Meikandasivam, Consultant (Ophthalmology) at a hospital in Kengeri.</p>.<p>Many eye banks have now started short-term courses to train professionals in collecting donated eyes. “We offer certified training programmes and short-term diplomas for collectors and counsellors. Through this, we ensure that there is no problem while retrieving the cornea,” said Thyagaraju from Lions International Eye Bank. </p>.<p>While the loss rate at renowned eye banks is 25%-35%, many multi-speciality hospitals see loss rates of up to 60%. </p>.<p>Many eye banks take precautionary steps before collecting eyes to ensure the donors’ families are aware that donated eyes may not be used for transplant. </p>.<p>“We conduct a blood test before collecting the donated eye to rule out any medical conditions. If the outer layer is damaged, we collect the inner layer. Now, since the technology has advanced, we have better ways to collect and transport the donated eyes,” said Veeresh M P M from Dr Rajkumar Eye Bank. </p>.<p>Eyes that cannot be used to transplant are used for training and research. </p>.<p>“About 35-50% of the donated eyes will not be useful for transplants due to various reasons. However, even unused transplant tissues are not simply discarded. Many are used for education, research and surgical training, and for therapeutic or tectonic grafts (in selected cases),” Dr Sanjana Vatsa, Cornea and refractive surgeon at a well-known eye hospital in the city. </p>.<p>Doctors urged the families of donors to contact the eye bank soon after death to prevent the eye from going waste. </p>