OTS scheme: BBMP asks zonal officers to accept manual payments as well

<p>Bengaluru: To ensure maximum citizens avail the benefits of the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, which waives interest and penalty almost entirely, the BBMP has come with with a user-friendly solution.</p>.<p>It has authorised zonal commissioners and joint commissioners to accept the manual demand draft for any quantum of payment if any citizen faces technical issues in making online payments.</p>.<p>The civic body shared the circular on Friday as the OTS scheme expires by the end of this month. </p>.<p>While some citizens complained that they are unable to make payments on the Self-Assessment Scheme (SAS) software, others are facing harassment from BBMP officers with undue demands.</p>.<p>In case the application number in the SAS software is missing, the zonal or joint commissioners have been asked to expediate its creation and enable payment under the scheme. </p>.<p>Under the OTS scheme, habitual property tax defaulters will see their dues come down by three times. </p>.<p>A resident of Kudlu in Bommanahalli said the revenue inspectors asked him to pay a bribe of Rs 75,000 to accept his property tax dues, which itself came to about Rs 75,000. Despite his requests, the inspectors of both Kudlu and Begur offered to reduce the bribe to Rs 50,000, he said. He wondered what was the point in coming up with OTS scheme when lower-rung officials are harassing the public. </p>