OTS scheme: BBMP asks zonal officers to accept manual payments as well

It has authorised zonal commissioners and joint commissioners to accept the manual demand draft for any quantum of payment if any citizen faces technical issues in making online payments.
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 20:01 IST

Published 22 November 2024
Bengaluru BBMP

