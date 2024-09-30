Pakistan national, wife among four caught with fake passports in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Rural police arrested a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> national, his wife and her parents on Sunday evening. Well-placed police sources told <em>DH</em> that the four were found with Indian passports and Aadhar cards and lived in the Jigani area.</p><p>Speaking with reporters, Home Minsiter G Parameswara said that as per the preliminary probe, the four entered India somewhere in 2014.</p><p>“As per my information, they arrived in Bengaluru a year ago,” Parameshwara said. “Investigation is being held to ascertain why they were in Bengaluru.”</p>.Pulled up for being late, Karnataka constable assaults woman sub-inspector; suspended.<p>The Home Minister said the four went to an extent where they possessed Indian passports and Aadhar cards and changed their names.</p><p>“If indeed they entered India 10 years ago, what were the Central intelligence agencies doing?” he asked. “The Bangladesh-India border is porous and hence it has to be tightened. Steps have to be taken by the Army and the Centre.”</p><p>A case has been registered at the Jigani police station.</p><p>Last week, NIA, with the help of Bengaluru police, arrested Girish Baruah, alias Gautam Baruah, a suspected member of the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), from the premises of a private company in Jigani.</p>