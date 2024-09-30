Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Pakistan national, wife among four caught with fake passports in Bengaluru

Speaking with reporters, Home Minsiter G Parameswara said that as per the preliminary probe, the four entered India somewhere in 2014.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 09:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 09:44 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaPassport

Follow us on :

Follow Us