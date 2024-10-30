Palike calls on citizens & organisations to adopt parks, circles and dividers in city

<p>Bengaluru: The BBMP is calling on citizens, organisations, and community groups to engage in its initiative to maintain urban spaces by adopting parks, circles, and dividers throughout the city.</p>.<p>This programme, part of the Namma Bengaluru Nanna Koduge initiative, also involves corporate social responsibility (CSR) partnerships.</p>.<p>Under the scheme, individuals, institutions, and companies can select and develop specific areas, contributing to enhanced urban infrastructure.</p>.BBMP neglect pushes Horamavu residents to crowdfund for fixing roads, drains.<p>Through the "Community Involvement for Park Conservation Policy (CIPC-2024) Under Adoption", the BBMP allows adopters to maintain these spaces for 11 months.</p>.<p>Interested parties are encouraged to apply by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department via the BBMP’s official website (https://www.bbmp.gov.in) by November 15.</p>.<p>While a similar call was made in June, only six citizen groups have adopted parks within the city so far. The BBMP area currently includes approximately 1,280 parks. </p>