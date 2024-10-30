Home
Palike calls on citizens & organisations to adopt parks, circles and dividers in city

This programme, part of the Namma Bengaluru Nanna Koduge initiative, also involves corporate social responsibility (CSR) partnerships.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 02:48 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 02:48 IST
India NewsBengaluruBBMP

