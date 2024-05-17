Palike puts measures in place to control dengue cases in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: With rains lashing the city, 172 dengue cases have been reported in Bengaluru between May 1 and May 13. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials said that measures have been put in place to control the spread of the disease and there is nothing to worry about.
From fogging to larval surveys, the civic body has initiated several measures.
“We have constituted four teams for each ward to take up fogging and spraying disinfectants. These teams will identify spots where water stagnates and take preventive measures to avoid mosquito breeding in these spots,” said Suralkar Vikas Kishore, BBMP’s Special Commissioner for Health.
The larval survey will also help identify the mosquito breeding spots and prevent their spread, BBMP said in a release. As a part of the survey, the BBMP health workers will also visit house-to-house to identify dengue cases.
The civic body is also raising awareness among people through social media posts, advertisements, and by reaching out to them personally.
Published 17 May 2024, 00:46 IST