Homeworld

Russia welcomes Venezuelan interim leader's swearing in face of 'neocolonial threats'

Rodriguez was sworn in as the interim head on Monday after a US military operation led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who face federal narco-terrorism charges in New York.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 18:59 IST
Published 06 January 2026, 18:59 IST
World newsRussiaVenezuela

