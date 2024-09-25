Bengaluru park tragedy: Deputy CM Shivakumar announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of deceased boy

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the 11-year-old boy who was killed due to the collapse of a metal gate at Rajashankar Park in Malleswaram.
Other than Assistant Engineer Srinivasraju, who was suspended for dereliction of duty, Shivakumar, also the Bengaluru Development Minister, said that steps are being taken to suspend Assistant Executive Engineers K Shanthala, Devaraju and Baby Ayesha Hussain. "We have issued a show-cause notice to Executive Engineer L Venkatesh."
DH had reported on Monday that the BBMP had issued a work order to install a new metal gate in May 2021. As the work was not carried out satisfactorily, it crashed in a matter of just two years. It was completed in mid-2022.
Separately, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family, from the Congress party.
Published 25 September 2024, 02:54 IST