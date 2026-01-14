<p>A 30-year-old man has been booked for allegedly killing a stray dog by smashing it against a residential compound wall in southern Bengaluru last week.</p>.<p>The suspect, Nepal Kiran, is a native of Andhra Pradesh and works as a valet parking attendant at a hotel next to the crime scene.</p>.<p>The killing was caught on CCTV.</p>.Bengaluru Metro floats Phase 3's first tenders; network to reach 222 km by 2031.<p>Manjari Chaitanya, founder of South Bengaluru Cares, said the dog was killed in JP Nagar 7th Phase around 1.20 am on January 9. Residents found the dog the next day and checked CCTV footage.</p>.<p>Manjari filed a complaint at the Puttenahalli police station.</p>.<p>Police have issued a notice to Kiran, who is believed to be absconding. He lives in the area with his parents and elder brother.</p>.<p>Manjari said eight puppies have gone missing from the area since the incident. "We have shared all CCTV footage with the police to demand immediate action," she said.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Similar incident </p>.<p>On November 1, a similar incident occurred in an apartment complex on Kannur Road near Bagalur. Police arrested a 29-year-old woman for killing a pet dog inside a lift. That act was also caught on CCTV and widely shared on social media.</p>.<p>Pushpalatha, from Tamil Nadu, was hired by Rashika KR to care for her pets, but was frustrated by the dog’s continuous barking.</p>