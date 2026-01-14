Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Parking attendant smashes stray dog against compound wall in Bengaluru

The killing was caught on CCTV.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 22:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 22:35 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsbengaluru crimestray dog

Follow us on :

Follow Us