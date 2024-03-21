Partial cancellation of trains

Bengaluru: The following trains will be partially cancelled due to the ongoing doubling work at Nagercoil Town, Nagercoil, Aralvaymoli and Kanyakumari.
Train number 16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Daily Express, commencing the journey on March 19, will terminate at Nagercoil instead of Kanyakumari.
Train number 16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Daily Express, commencing the journey on March 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25, will terminate at Kochuveli instead of Kanyakumari.
Train number 16525 Kanyakumari-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express, commencing the journey on March 22, 23, 24, 26 and 27, will originate from Kochuveli instead of Kanyakumari.
Train number 22883 Puri-Yeshwantpur Weekly Garibrath Express, commencing the journey on March 29, will run via Nandyal, Yerraguntla, and Gooty Fort, skipping stoppage at Dhone.
Train stoppage at Nayandahalli
Train number 06525/06526 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special will continue to stop at Nayandahalli for one minute from March 21 to September 20 with the existing timings.
(Published 21 March 2024, 00:38 IST)