JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Partial cancellation of trains

Train number 16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Daily Express, commencing the journey on March 19, will terminate at Nagercoil instead of Kanyakumari.
Last Updated 21 March 2024, 00:38 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The following trains will be partially cancelled due to the ongoing doubling work at Nagercoil Town, Nagercoil, Aralvaymoli and Kanyakumari. 

Train number 16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Daily Express, commencing the journey on March 19, will terminate at Nagercoil instead of Kanyakumari. 

Train number 16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Daily Express, commencing the journey on March 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25, will terminate at Kochuveli instead of Kanyakumari. 

Train number 16525 Kanyakumari-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express, commencing the journey on March 22, 23, 24, 26 and 27, will originate from Kochuveli instead of Kanyakumari. 

Train diversion

Train number 22883 Puri-Yeshwantpur Weekly Garibrath Express, commencing the journey on March 29, will run via Nandyal, Yerraguntla, and Gooty Fort, skipping stoppage at Dhone. 

Train stoppage at Nayandahalli

Train number 06525/06526 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special will continue to stop at Nayandahalli for one minute from March 21 to September 20 with the existing timings. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 March 2024, 00:38 IST)
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newstrainsTrains cancelled

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT