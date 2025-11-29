Menu
Pattandur Agrahara land: Karnataka HC bins petition challenging land tribunal order

The Revenue Department, in this petition filed in 2018, had claimed the land as lake-bed area and was encroached upon.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 21:50 IST
Published 28 November 2025, 21:50 IST
