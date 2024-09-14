Payana Museum delights vintage car buffs with display of timeless classics 

Bengaluru: Payana Vintage Car Museum, located en route to Mysuru-Mandya, showcased 10 classic vehicles at the third edition of the International Autoshow, held at Palace Grounds in the city.
The expo, running until September 16, features notable cars such as the 1965 Chevrolet Impala four-door Sedan and the Chevrolet Belair. The cynosure of the display is the 1954 Dodge Kingsway Convertible, a state car used by Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.
Also on display are the 1934 Morris 15-6 Woody, which was used for transporting areca nuts in its prime, and the 1937 Skoda Popular II 420 Roadster, one of only two remaining in India.
The Payana Museum, founded by D Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala, is situated next to the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Mandya Rural. It boasts of many of Heggade’s vintage cars, numbering close to 250, including the vehicle Mahatma Gandhi used during his journey to Puducherry.
