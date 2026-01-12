Menu
Pedestrian fatally knocked down by lorry in Marathahalli

Police said the accident occurred around 8.30 pm in front of a prominent store. The pedestrian, whose identity is yet to be established, was attempting to cross the road when the lorry struck him.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 01:52 IST
Published 12 January 2026, 01:52 IST
