Pedestrian fatally knocked down by lorry in Marathahalli

<p>Bengaluru: A man in his late 30s was killed after being hit by a speeding lorry on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Marathahalli, southeast Bengaluru, on Saturday night.</p>.<p>Police said the accident occurred around 8.30 pm in front of a prominent store. The pedestrian, whose identity is yet to be established, was attempting to cross the road when the lorry struck him.</p>.Two friends die, three injured after car hits barricade on NICE Road.<p>The impact left the man with grievous injuries. While onlookers rushed to provide assistance, police officials said the victim died while being shifted to the hospital in an ambulance.</p>.<p>The deceased is estimated to be aged between 35 and 40. The body has been shifted to Bowring Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.</p>.<p>The HAL Airport traffic police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the lorry driver, who reportedly fled the scene after the accident.</p>.<p>Police are yet to find any identification documents on the deceased. Any next of kin or persons with information about the victim are requested to contact the HAL Airport traffic police station or city traffic control room.</p>