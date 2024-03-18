Permanent structure being built in Kothanur without BBMP approval 

Bengaluru: A permanent structure is being built along Narayanapura Main Road in Kothanur, apparently without the approval from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
Although the civic body had stopped the illegal construction last month, work suddenly resumed on Sunday, a government holiday.
Workers were busy installing eight steel columns on a narrow strip of land by eating into space meant for drains and pedestrian pavements. More importantly, the new structure is coming up on a plot that is just seven-feet wide.
The work violates the provisions prescribed by the Revised Master Plan (RMP) 2015, which mandates a minimum of a one-metre setback in the front for a site less than six-metres wide. The builder is also expected to leave an 8% setback on the left and right sides of the structure, but these norms have not been met.
Last month, a team of engineers from the BBMP’s KR Puram division inspected the construction site and went on to clear the mounds of soil and green mesh as the builder did not have a building sanction plan approval.
It has been learnt that the BBMP's KR Puram division (road infrastructure wing) plans to widen Narayanapura Main Road. The project would expand the road from 66 feet to 80 feet. However, this widening requires acquiring a strip of land where the illegal structure is coming up. Despite this hurdle, BBMP officials said the civic body is proceeding with the work.
BBMP’s Assistant Executive Engineer Vinay said he was not aware of the work’s resumption. He vowed to stop it on Monday.
(Published 17 March 2024, 21:01 IST)