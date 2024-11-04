Post-Diwali traffic influx overwhelms Bengaluru roads

<p>Bengaluru:: As the festive mood begins to wear off, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru’s</a> regular traffic woes return. From early Sunday evening, commuters returning to the city after Deepavali were stuck in long trails of vehicles on all the eight major roads connecting Bengaluru to nearby towns and cities.</p><p>Come Monday morning, traffic jams were reported across the city, particularly on Tumakuru Road and Old Madras Road, where vehicles crawled for several kilometres. </p><p>Traffic police posted along the route had a difficult time managing the influx, which they noted began as early as 2:45 pm on Sunday. </p><p>“Vehicle movement was heavier than usual as there were lots of buses. The lack of a skywalk means people have no option but to cross the roads wherever they can, which also slows down the traffic. The situation was such until 10:30 am,” said an officer. </p>.Streets littered with hazardous firecracker waste as Bengaluru gears up to restart after long weekend.<p>The traffic congestion on Tumakuru Road extended beyond the Nagasandra metro station, where reports of commuters getting off buses and lugging their bags to the metro station surfaced. </p><p>This led to long queues snaking down to the road below the metro line, at least 500 metres from the metro station. Commuters stranded at the station noted that if the Green Line extension had been opened, this commuter rush could have been avoided.</p><p>An X user @AyushmannRaina wrote, “~500m queue to enter Nagasandra Metro Station. If #greenline would have been extended, this would have been distributed to another 3 stations, thus reducing the load.”</p>.<p>Another user @JoshiRajath wrote, “Absolute chaos at Nagasandra metro! Queue extending till kennametal entrance (1km). had the green line extension till madavara been inaugurated, could easily be avoided! Politicians apathy citizens suffer! (sic)”</p>.<p>On Sunday night, the Kunigal bypass in Nelamangala saw traffic snarls that were compounded by rain.</p>