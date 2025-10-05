Bengaluru's pothole-ridden Dr Rajkumar Road turns death trap

<p class="bodytext">Residents and commuters navigating North Bengaluru are demanding immediate action to the perilous state of roads, particularly the 17th Main Road in Kurubarahalli, Mahalakshmipuram Pipeline Road, Dr Rajkumar Road in Prakash Nagar. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Anand C, a resident, said that the narrow Kurubarahalli road is so bad that a lorry was stuck in the slope for some time causing a jam.</p>.Bengaluru’s pothole crisis: Crores spent but fresh tar roads last only weeks.<p class="bodytext">For two-wheeler riders, the potholes have become portals to death, said a commuter Janardhan Kumar recounting the recent accident and described the roads as “deadly.” He said that especially when it rains it’s very difficult to control two-wheelers and navigate through these potholes. Potholes in slopes are deadly because while travelling down the road it’s very difficult to control the vehicle, he said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Auto driver Premkumar added that even the concrete stretch on Kurubarahalli 17th Main, which connects to the Outer Ring Road, has a “series of dangerously deep potholes.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shashikala R said “The government is collecting taxes but public infrastructure is still very poor. This is not Silicon City; this is Pothole City. What we ask is just good roads and better traffic management.” Concerns were also raised about the road leading to the Mahalakshmi Layout MLA office, reported to be marred by both potholes and accumulated garbage.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shivakumar, a retired PWD engineer, attributed the crisis to systemic failure. “Poor quality work is mainly due to a lack of proper foundation, poor quality of materials, and lack of proper planning. The road-laying technology is not used properly, and there is a lack of coordination between departments and lack of supervision.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Vinay Kumar, consultant orthopaedics at a private hospital, notes that “Daily commuting on roads teeming with potholes doesn’t just impact the back and neck; constant clutching and braking can lead to chronic wrist and shoulder pain as well.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">He further adds that “previously, we mostly saw people in their 50s and above coming in with chronic back pain. But now, we’re seeing patients as young as in their 20s and 30s due to travel conditions and road issues.”</p>