Power disruption in Bengaluru today

<p>Bengaluru: There will be no power supply in the following areas on Tuesday from 11 am to 4 pm due to emergency maintenance work at the Hennur MUSS–66 kV substation: </p><p>Hennur Bande, Samudrika Enclave, Grace Garden, Kristu Jayanti College, K Narayanapura, Bilishivale, Asha Township, Maruti Township, Nagaragiri Township, BDS Garden, Kothanur, Patel Ramaiah Layout, CSI Gate, Byrathi Cross, Byrathi, Geddalahalli, Blessing Garden, Mantri Apartment, Hiremath Layout, Trinity Fortune, Michael School, BHK Industries, Janakiram Layout, Vaddarapalya, Doddagubbi Cross, Kuvempu Layout, Sangam Enclave, Byrathi Bande, Nakshatra Layout, Thimmegowda Layout, Prakash Garden, and the surrounding areas. </p>