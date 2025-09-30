Menu
Power disruption in Bengaluru today

Several areas will face power disruption on Tuesday from 11 am to 4 pm due to emergency maintenance work at the Hennur MUSS–66 kV substation.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 20:49 IST
Published 29 September 2025, 20:49 IST
Bengaluru newsPower cut

