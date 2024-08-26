PPP lease off the table, K-RIDE to buy trains for Bengaluru suburban rail

Bengaluru: Karnataka is likely to purchase rather than lease metro-like, air-conditioned trains for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) for Rs 4,270.30 crore.
The state is exploring equity funding in collaboration with the railways to procure the coaches, Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil told DH.
This decision comes after none of the three eligible companies submitted financial bids for leasing 306 coaches to the 149-km project for 35 years under a public-private partnership (PPP).
K-RIDE, the government agency implementing the project, aims to leverage Bengaluru’s expansive railway infrastructure to provide suburban train services.
It was Niti Aayog that proposed leasing coaches for the BSRP, a joint venture between the Karnataka government and the railways. However, this approach proved challenging.
The PPP model has not been successful anywhere in India. Secondly, neither the state nor the railways was willing to provide a sovereign bank guarantee to the train manufacturer to cover costs if the project does not generate sufficient revenue.
Three companies — BEML, BHEL and CAF India Pvt Ltd — qualified after K-RIDE opened tenders in July 2023 for the procurement, operation and maintenance of 306 coaches.
In December 2023, K-RIDE invited financial bids and extended the deadline three times (May 27, June 12 and July 11) at the bidders' request but did not receive any response. It floated another tender in early August but again received no responses by the August 22 deadline.
A senior K-RIDE official explained that companies were hesitant to make large investments without low immediate returns.
"Rolling stock manufacturers wanted a sovereign guarantee to ensure payments even if the BSRP didn’t generate enough revenue (from passenger operations). However, the railways does not have such a policy, so the companies backed out," the official said.
With the leasing option off the table, K-RIDE initially considered procuring Vande Metro coaches but has now decided to purchase the trainsets instead.
The state government and the railways will each contribute Rs 2,135.15 crore to buy the 306 coaches. The proposal will be discussed at the August 31 meeting of the K-RIDE board, according to another official.
"If the K-RIDE board approves, the proposal will require clearance from the state cabinet. After cabinet approval, it will be sent to the railway board," the official explained. "We are hopeful that the railway board will also approve it."
If all approvals are secured by December, tenders could be invited and finalised by March. The prototype train is expected to be delivered within two years, in time for the opening of the Mallige Line (Benniganahalli-Chikkabavanar). After that, 60 coaches will be delivered annually, the official added.
K-RIDE will need a small number of coaches to start skeleton train services every 10-12 minutes.
The trains will begin with a three-coach configuration and will be expanded in multiples of three based on demand, officials noted.