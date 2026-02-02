Producer contrasts creator-led South with studio-driven Mumbai, praises opportunities at BIFFes

<p>Bengaluru: For Aditi Anand, the producer behind acclaimed films like ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ and ‘No One Killed Jessica’, the journey through the Indian film industry has been less of a linear path and more of a gritty, cross-country expedition.</p>.<p>Speaking at BIFFes in Bengaluru on Sunday, Anand opened up about her transition from the studio-driven culture of Mumbai to the dynamic, creator led energy of Chennai.</p>.<p>Anand, who is currently shuttling between cities for her latest project ‘Thathumi’ and basking in the success of the Tamil hit ‘Bison: Kaalamaadan’, described her entry into cinema not as a film student, but as a student of politics. “I grew up in the 90s, with a sense of what it means to be a democratic country,” she shared, noting that cinema became her chosen medium to explore those societal narratives.</p>.<p>Reflecting on the differences between the Hindi and Tamil film industries, Anand pointed out that Mumbai studios often shy away from first-time filmmakers. In contrast, she found the South to be a “dynamic” landscape fueled by an “army of young men and women” eager to experiment.</p>.Filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli traces a century of cinematic grammar, pays tribute to FTII’s Satish Bahadur.<p>“The South industry is so invested in research and development investing in new voices,” Anand remarked. However, she also noted challenges of being a woman in a male-dominated field, admitting there were moments she wanted to quit due to the inherent biases.</p>.<p>Addressing aspiring producers, Anand emphasised that while the soul of a story matters, the practical reality is rooted in finance. “Everything comes down to money. You have to respect where it’s coming from to sustain the industry,” she said, advising against constant experimentation without an eye on returns.</p>.<p>She urged the younger generation to shed any condescension toward digital platforms like YouTube or Instagram. “This is the time of the personal brand,” Anand noted.</p>