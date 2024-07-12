Proposed Bengaluru South district: So who exactly does it benefit?

Developers’ view

Suresh Hari, secretary of CREDAI Karnataka, expects a 10-15% increase in property prices in Ramanagara district if the name change goes through.

“It is a known fact that there is a big price difference between property rates in Bengaluru Urban and the suburbs. Go a little towards the suburban area, and you already see a fall in property prices by 20-25%,” he says.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is already helping Ramanagara district, and areas along Mysuru Road and Kanakapura Road have already seen an increase in property prices, he told Metrolife.