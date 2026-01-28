<p>Bengaluru: Banking operations at public sector banks in Bengaluru were disrupted on Tuesday, following a nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).</p>.<p>The umbrella body of nine unions, representing officers and employees, observed a day-long strike demanding, among other things, the implementation of a five-day work week.</p>.<p>While branches of several public sector banks, including the State Bank of India, Canara Bank and Union Bank, remained open, most wore a deserted look as a majority of employees participated in the strike.</p>.<p>To ensure emergency services, some branches pressed employees from other districts into service.</p>.Banking ops impacted as workers' unions observe nationwide strike for 5-day work week demand.<p>Although banks had issued advisories warning customers of possible disruptions on January 27 due to the strike, many customers remained unaware and returned disappointed.</p>.<p>Services requiring physical presence, including cash deposits and withdrawals and cheque clearances, were affected.</p>.<p>“I wasn’t aware of the strike. After three days of bank holidays, I was eagerly waiting to visit the bank today as I have an urgent matter to attend to,” said Dinesh, a mechanic.</p>.<p>Senior citizens, who rely heavily on staff assistance for deposits and withdrawals, were left confused after security personnel asked them to return on Wednesday.</p>.<p><strong>Staff demands</strong></p>.<p>Key demands of the employee unions include a five-day banking week, regulated working hours, and revision of pension and insurance benefits.</p>