Pubs, hukka bars letting in minor students: Private schools

Private unaided schools in Bengaluru have raised concerns over pubs and hukka joints allegedly allowing some of their students, who are minors, into their establishments.
School management representatives say they are receiving complaints from neighborhoods saying they have seen children in these establishments. “Recently, we received an anonymous call saying children wearing our school’s uniforms were seen entering a pub. We were shocked when a few of our guards whom we sent to check, confirmed their presence,” said the principal of a private unaided school in the central business district.
The principal said they alerted the parents at a parent-teacher meeting the following day. “It is not just the school’s responsibility. Parents must also check why their children returned home late,” said the principal.
Schools say some establishments selling alcohol have started functioning from noon itself to target students and suspect that representatives of such establishments are roaming around schools.
Urging Home Minister G Parameshwara to impose stringent norms to curb this trend, Karnataka Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools general secretary D Shashi Kumar told DH that they have even shared photographs of students in such establishments.
“We are worried about their safety as they are easily accessing places which are not open to children of their age,” Kumar said.
Kumar said that a few students frequenting such places are influencing other children too. “Peer influence is increasing according to our member schools. The government must initiate measures to curb such illegal entry otherwise children’s future will be in danger,” added Kumar.
The association has advised school managements to counsel children. “There are chances of girl students getting trapped by miscreants in such places. In case they get into trouble, they will hesitate to confide with parents since entering the joints is illegal. Imagine the trauma they undergo,” Kumar said.
The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which has also received such complaints, has decided to write to all departments concerned, including Home.
Its chairperson K Naganna Gowda told DH, “There is a need to create awareness among children and at the same time stringent measures need to be imposed to curb such incidents. The police must conduct frequent surprise raids and cancel licences of such establishments. We will also send a set of recommendations to the government.”