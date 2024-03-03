Pulse Polio immunisation today

Bengaluru: On account of National Immunisation Day, one round of the Pulse Polio programme will be conducted across the state on Sunday, where the bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV) will be administered to an estimated target population of 62.85 lakh children between 0-5 years of age.
The state government has set up 33,712 booths across the state for this purpose.
Besides this, 963 mobile teams and 2,073 transit teams will go door-to-door to cover all children within the target age group, with a special focus on migrant populations, high-risk areas, and urban slums.
Two drops of bOPV will be given in this round of the programme. Vaccine booths will also be set up in railway stations, metro stations, airports and seaports.
(Published 03 March 2024, 03:14 IST)