Private firm to provide staff to MC Layout hospital

The BBMP has engaged the services of human resource management firm GA Digital Web World Private Limited to provide 87 staff members, including 62 nurses, to operate the newly opened hospital in MC Layout, which is part of the Govindarajanagar Assembly constituency.
The civic body, which had previously engaged its services, has extended the contract for one year, stating that the services provided were 'satisfactory'.

The civic body, which had previously engaged its services, has extended the contract for one year, stating that the services provided were ‘satisfactory’.

The civic body has decided to pay Rs 2.82 crore per annum to the firm, which is based in Cottonpet and has many branches across the country.

Currently, the MC Layout hospital offers select medical care for both inpatients and outpatients.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has provided approximately 17 doctors to offer services in medicine, paediatrics, ENT, and other areas.

The hospital, which was built at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore, opened in February 2023, but was non-functional for several months.

(Published 29 April 2024, 00:33 IST)
BengaluruBBMP

