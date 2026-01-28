Menu
Republic Day leaves Bengaluru streets littered

Solid Waste Management (SWM) tenders in Hennur and R R Nagar said they collected large volumes of tricolour streamers, plastic flags, and party poppers from roads, offices, schools and apartment complexes.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 22:15 IST
Published 27 January 2026, 22:15 IST
