Ramanagara renamed as Bengaluru South by Karnataka Cabinet

Bengaluru: Karnataka cabinet on Friday (July 26) has approved the proposal to re-name Ramanagara distirct as Bengaluru South district.
Speaking to media, Law and Parliamentary affairs minister H K Patil, soon after the cabinet meeting stated that, considering the demand by people of Ramanagara and the elected representatives of Ramanagara, it has given a nod.
"Keeping the brand Bengaluru in mind, the cabinet has accepted the proposal submitted by the legislators of Ramanagara," he said.
However, the minister clarified that, it is only change of name and the rest of the taluks will remain the same.
"Revenue department will start the process to notify the same and only the name of district will change," he clarified.
Published 26 July 2024, 10:19 IST