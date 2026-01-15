<p>The number of cases booked for rash and negligent driving and driving in the wrong direction and such various sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has increased by a whopping 82 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024.</p>.<p>According to data accessed by DH, close to 6,872 such cases were booked in 2025, up from 3,774 in 2024.</p>.<p>The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) attributed the increase in cases to the increased enforcement and preventive measures taken by the police. </p>.Sasikala's counsel meets prison authorities in Bengaluru; seeks her early release.<p>“Section 285 under BNS, we can book cases against those who are obstructing the flow of traffic. In many cases, people drive in the wrong direction and such instances are also considered to obstruct the flow of traffic. However, only when such acts cause heavy traffic pile up, a case is filed; otherwise, a challan is issued and a fine is collected,” Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), told DH.</p>.<p>Rash and negligent driving</p>.<p>Apart from that, the police also file cases against those who drive rashly and negligently but do not cause bodily damage to people. Such acts could endanger lives and also cause traffic problems, the police said.</p>.<p>“We also conduct drives to identify footpath parking and footpath driving. While smaller two-wheeler drivers who park or drive on the footpath are left with a challan, those encroaching more of the footpath space and driving rashly, cases are filed against those endangering the lives of the pedestrians,” yet another official said.</p>.<p>The data accessed by DH also showed that the city recorded 896 fatal accidents, a 3 per cent decrease compared to 2024 and 4,228 non-fatal accidents, a 4 per cent increase compared to 2024.</p>.<p>Increase in BTP jurisdiction</p>.<p>Reddy, however, attributed the rise in the non-fatal accidents to an increase in jurisdiction of the BTP.</p>.<p>“In August, three new traffic police stations were added to our limits. As a result, the jurisdiction of BTP increased by nearly 15%. Hence, the number of accidents also increased marginally. However, owing to the preventive measures, we have been able to keep accidents in check,” Reddy said.</p>