Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

News in Pics | January 15, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 23:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A boy walks on a frozen lake on a frosty winter day, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

A boy walks on a frozen lake on a frosty winter day, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People walk, as seen through a window of a bus stop in Nuuk, Greenland.

People walk, as seen through a window of a bus stop in Nuuk, Greenland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A view of buildings in Nuuk on the day of the meeting between top U.S. officials and the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland, in Nuuk, Greenland.

A view of buildings in Nuuk on the day of the meeting between top U.S. officials and the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland, in Nuuk, Greenland.

Credit: Reuters Photo

FC Cologne fans hold flares before the match.

FC Cologne fans hold flares before the match.

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
People witness a light show at the bank of River Yamuna during the ongoing Magh Mela 2026, in Prayagraj.

People witness a light show at the bank of River Yamuna during the ongoing Magh Mela 2026, in Prayagraj.

Credit: PTI Photo

People participate in the Three Chariot Festival, in Udupi district, Karnataka.

People participate in the Three Chariot Festival, in Udupi district, Karnataka.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 23:40 IST
India NewsWorld newsPhotos

Follow us on :

Follow Us