Record 228 pairs of buffaloes to participate in Bengaluru's first Kambala

The organisers expect 228 pairs of buffaloes and their handlers to arrive in the city on Thursday with much pomp and fervour. They will depart from Uppinangady, Dakshina Kannada district, at 9.30 am on Thursday in lorries arranged by the organisers and stop at Hassan and Nelamangala before reaching Palace Grounds by Thursday night, media convenor Manjunath Kanyadi told DH.