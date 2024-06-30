Road safety drive: Bengaluru traffic cops train over 1.5 lakh students

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police have trained over 1.5 lakh students as part of a week-long road safety campaign under the Students Association for Road Safety (SARS) program. Originally targeting 1 lakh students over five days, the initiative aimed to impart knowledge about safe road etiquette and the importance of respecting traffic rules. Conducted from June 24 to 28, the campaign reached students at 566 educational institutions through interactive sessions, workshops, and practical demonstrations.