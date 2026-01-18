<p>In an era where childhood is increasingly defined by rigorous schedules and glowing screens, philanthropist and author Rohini Nilekani offered a powerful provocation to parents on Saturday. Amid the joyful cacophony of the children’s festival<span class="italic"> Makkala Hubba</span> at Freedom Park, Nilekani launched her latest book,<span class="italic"> The Playbook of Play</span>.</p>.<p>The book, however, comes with a twist: it consists almost entirely of blank pages.</p>.<p>Launched under the aegis of ‘Bachpan Manao,’ a national mission focused on the importance of the early years, the book serves as a metaphorical permission slip for caregivers. During the launch, Nilekani emphasised that the most critical development in a child’s life happens not through instruction, but through “free, unstructured play”.</p>.When Bengaluru roads grow wider but footpaths shrink.<p>“We have put our children into so many little boxes where they cannot find themselves anymore,” Nilekani said, addressing a crowd of parents and educators. “Play doesn’t need a manual. These blank pages are a reminder to let children explore and enjoy childhood their own way.”</p>.<p>The event highlighted a growing concern among urban parents: the “fear of falling behind”, with parents noting the mounting pressure to enrol children in endless extracurricular activities.</p>.<p>In response, Nilekani cited neuroscience, noting that nearly 80% of brain development occurs before the age of eight, primarily fuelled by neuronal connections formed during self-directed discovery.</p>.<p>“Don’t sacrifice the childhood of the present for the anxieties of the future,” Nilekani urged. She described the book as a tool to “free parents from the tyranny of the screen” and allow children to reclaim their natural instincts for curiosity and empathy.</p>