Rowdy-sheeter forces man to strip, beats him up; video goes viral after nearly a month

Bengaluru: A rowdy-sheeter had allegedly stripped and beaten up a man, with a criminal history, and recorded a video of him in the nude.
Officials said the incident occurred nearly a month ago in Kamakshipalya police station jurisdiction, but it came to light on Monday after the video went viral.
Senior officers identified the suspect as Pawan Gowda alias Kadubu, a rowdy-sheeter in the Rajagopalnagar police station limits.
“We are on the lookout for both of them,” a senior officer told DH. “We have learnt that the victim also has a criminal past and hence did not register a complaint. Prima facie, the motive appears to be personal.”
The video seen by DH showed the victim bleeding while Gowda hurled abuses at him. Gowda then forced the victim to remove all his clothes, including his undergarments, shoved him to the ground and made him run around.
Published 17 September 2024, 04:13 IST