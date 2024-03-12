Bengaluru: Sarah Fathima is new DCP (South)  

The state government on Monday appointed Sarah Fathima as the new DCP for the South Division of the city’s law and order police.
A 2014-batch IPS officer, Sarah has been serving as Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Special Enquiry Division at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The DCP South Division post was vacant after Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad was sent on central deputation. Shiva Prakash Devaraju, DCP, Bengaluru South (Traffic), was in-charge after Shahapurwad's transfer.
(Published 11 March 2024, 22:05 IST)