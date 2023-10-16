Home
Sarod maestro Rajeev Taranath to perform in Bengaluru tomorrow

The felicitation concert has been organised by the Pandit Taranath Foundation, in collaboration with the Department of Kannada and Culture.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 20:12 IST

Bengaluru: Sarod maestro Pt Rajeev Taranath will perform in Bengaluru after many years on Tuesday, coinciding with his 91st birthday. 

The felicitation concert has been organised by the Pandit Taranath Foundation, in collaboration with the Department of Kannada and Culture. 

Udayraj Karpur, a tabla player from Bengaluru, will accompany the maestro during the concert, which will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra, JC Road, from 6 pm to 8.30 pm. 

Kannada Jnanpith awardee Dr Chandrashekhar Kambar, music composer Hamsalekha, Carnatic Veena Vidwan Balakrishna, and other personalities will be special guests at this event. 

Alongside music, Pt Taranath has significantly contributed to English and Kannada literature and avant-garde Indian cinema. 

(Published 15 October 2023, 20:12 IST)
