Scamsters use former top cop’s fake Facebook profile to suck out money in Bengaluru

Last Updated 30 November 2023, 22:16 IST

Bengaluru: Cybercrime officers in Bengaluru have launched investigations after a profile, impersonating a former city police commissioner, surfaced on Facebook. 

Officials said the profile impersonated retired senior officer BG Jyothi Prakash Mirji and asked for money from some people. 

In a statement, the police said that the scamsters obtained Mirji’s photos on social media and used them to open an account on Facebook. They also said that the scamsters sent messages to many people asking for money and in some cases, a few people paid up. 

Police are yet to identify and arrest the suspect. 

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint by one of the victims. 

Police have asked the public to be careful and not pay money to fake and unknown profiles on social media. 

(Published 30 November 2023, 22:16 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsFraudCyber crime

