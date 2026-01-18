<p>Bengaluru: In less than a month, a second case of water contamination has been reported in the city.</p>.<p>After Lingarajapuram, this time residents of V S Garden in Rayapuram said they have been receiving water mixed with sewage for nearly a week through their Cauvery water pipes.</p>.<p>Senior Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials who inspected the pipelines in the area on Saturday said that an illegal connection, which involved cutting the pipeline without permission, had caused the contamination.</p>.Carnatic musicians to perform for sustainability in Bengaluru on Saturday.<p>“Our team deployed robots to identify the cause of the contamination. Accordingly, we were able to identify the suspected contamination point, and observed that the pipeline there had been cut by some residents to draw an illegal connection,” a senior BWSSB official said.</p>.<p>Water will be pumped into the area on Sunday to further investigate and fix the issue, officials said. If needed, water would be supplied through the Sanchari Cauvery programme, they added.</p>.<p>Residents alleged that contaminated water had been supplied for more than a week and that many of their complaints had gone unanswered.</p>