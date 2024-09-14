Service provider expresses interest in Bescom's underground duct plan in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Nearly three years after Bescom installed underground ducts as a part of its underground cabling and to, in turn, address the growing Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) menace in the city, the electricity supply company has finally received an expression of interest from one of the service providers.
While this does not guarantee immediate use of the ducts, it will allow Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) to determine and set rental charges for their use.
“Based on the interest received, we have submitted a proposal to the government to fix the rates. Despite having the infrastructure ready, we couldn’t set rental fees earlier because no companies showed interest in using the ducts,” said a senior Bescom official.
The underground ducts provide a “plug-and-play” solution, enabling internet companies and service providers to lay cables underground instead of using overhead wires, which pose risks to commuters and pedestrians.
Despite this safer alternative, senior Bescom and BBMP officials pointed out that many service providers seem indifferent to safety concerns and are unwilling to invest in safe cable-laying methods.
“They have ignored our repeated notices to declare the length of cables laid across the city. When our officials cut down illegal cables, they simply relay them. They seem accustomed to this routine. We even offered to legalise many of the cables, but they did not apply for regularisation, which reflects their attitude toward the issue,” said a senior BBMP official.
Officials stressed the need for stricter regulations to resolve the problem.
“It’s a double-edged sword. Cutting the cables indiscriminately would disrupt services for citizens who depend on them to work from home, but leaving them as is poses safety risks. Only strong legal measures and enforcement can offer a solution,” added another BBMP official.
Bescom officials further explained that the underground ducts not only protect the cables, but also enhance service quality.
“Since Bescom’s OFC ducts are underground, they are highly safe, reliable and less prone to damage or cuts,” the official noted.
