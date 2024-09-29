Seven forest officials awarded in Bengaluru for environmental, wildlife conservation

Seven officials of the forest department were awarded the “Prakruthi Mithra” award, for their significant role in environmental and wildlife conservation, at the Srishti Sambhrama festival organised by BNM Institute of Technology in collaboration with Heritage Trust.

The awardees included range forest officers, deputy range forest officers, forest patrol wardens, vehicle drivers and animal welfare officers.

They were awarded for their various crusades in recovering encroached forest lands, dismantling wildlife trafficking networks, conservation and propagation of rare endangered species, conducting awareness programs, ensuring reduction of man-animal conflicts, demonstrating effective fire management strategies and actively supporting eco-tourism activities, among others.

Saswati Mishra, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Vigilance), Karnataka Forest Department, expressed her pride in the ethos of conservation that India as a society has.

She appreciated the measures taken by the previous leaders of the nation in formulating several policies and laws to protect the wildlife and forests.