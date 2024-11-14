Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Seven old waste plants may lie unused as BSWML proposes to open four new ones

It is noteworthy that four of these seven plants had remained shut for a long time despite the government investing Rs 450 crore in 2014-15.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 22:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 22:16 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us