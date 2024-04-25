Seven students arrested for locking up, beating collegemates

Bengaluru: The Yelahanka New Town police have arrested seven students at a private college in northeastern Bengaluru for allegedly locking up and beating two collegemates.
The arrested — Vivek Kumar, Anamitra Mukerji, Aritrorit Mukerji, Prajith Chaturvedi, Yuvaraj Rathod, Alan Mich, and Karan — all hail from different states like West Bengal, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. They study in the same college as their two victims, and pursue BBA, law, BCom, and BBA.
The incident happened when the complainants, Krishna Bajapaye and Yuvaraj Singh, visited a building in Anantapur in the Yelahanka New Town police station limits on April 18, as they searched for a rented apartment.
The duo and their attackers belong to two separate groups in the college that violently clashed a month ago. Anamitra was left with head injuries during the clash.
An investigating officer told DH that the complainants noticed an online ad about a vacant room in Anantapur.
“When they visited the apartment, they encountered the members of the opposite gang who outnumbered them. Eventually the suspects locked up the duo and took revenge for the previous altercation,” said the officer.
The seven-member gang beat up the duo with iron rods and burnt their skin with cigarettes. They took Rs 40,000 from the victims’ accounts before letting them go.
The victims’ encounter with the suspects is a coincidence and the attackers played no role in bringing them to the place, police clarified. All the arrested have been sent to judicial custody.
(Published 25 April 2024, 03:23 IST)